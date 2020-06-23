Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sarah Bany Sells 12,500 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $1,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,550,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Sarah Bany sold 195 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60.

On Friday, June 5th, Sarah Bany sold 10,998 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $947,807.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 12,819 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,000,010.19.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sarah Bany sold 3,357 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $250,062.93.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $250,021.20.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $506,748.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $250,588.80.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

