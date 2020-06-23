Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 19.68% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

