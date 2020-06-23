Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 28,882 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 144.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 282,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 168.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 525,588 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $19,001,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.89.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

