Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 335.3% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 168,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 129,551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 904,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,528,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 961,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 238,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.