Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 206,765 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 127,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,487,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 321,649 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.9% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 854,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 91,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.