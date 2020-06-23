CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 287,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -290.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

