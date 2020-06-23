Comparing Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NYSE:TRMT)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 8.49 $279.91 million $0.80 13.35 Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 1.76 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lexington Realty Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 5.20%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 82.95% 18.04% 8.64% Tremont Mortgage Trust 54.00% 6.87% 2.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

