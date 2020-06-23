Comparing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 2.96 $88.57 million $2.07 8.27 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 2.07 $4.74 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 2 2 1 2.80 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.35%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 22.27% 8.77% 1.22% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 16.63% 7.96% 0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

