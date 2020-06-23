Comparing Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Proofpoint and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 6 15 1 2.77 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint presently has a consensus target price of $141.57, indicating a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Data Storage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and Data Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $888.19 million 7.09 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -152.61 Data Storage $8.48 million 1.78 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Data Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -18.85% -10.15% -2.83% Data Storage -0.32% -2.04% -0.47%

Summary

Proofpoint beats Data Storage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

