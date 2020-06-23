Compass Gold (CVE:CVB) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Compass Gold Corp (CVE:CVB) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, 127,121 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 94,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53.

Compass Gold Company Profile (CVE:CVB)

Compass Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Sikasso property that consists of ten exploration permits covering an area of 867 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

