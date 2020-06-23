Conagra Brands (CAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.07 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.