Contrasting COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) & BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of COMPASS GRP PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR 0 2 3 0 2.60 COMPASS GRP PLC/S 2 3 7 0 2.42

Volatility & Risk

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A COMPASS GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR $6.16 billion 1.08 $957.63 million $1.87 7.01 COMPASS GRP PLC/S $31.83 billion 0.73 $1.42 billion $1.09 13.42

COMPASS GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COMPASS GRP PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

COMPASS GRP PLC/S beats BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

