Contrasting Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and T.A.T. Technologies (NYSE:TATT)

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get T.A.T. Technologies alerts:

This table compares T.A.T. Technologies and Honeywell International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T.A.T. Technologies $102.03 million 0.33 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Honeywell International $36.71 billion 2.78 $6.14 billion $8.16 17.81

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than T.A.T. Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares T.A.T. Technologies and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T.A.T. Technologies 1.15% 1.46% 1.09% Honeywell International 17.38% 33.60% 10.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Honeywell International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

T.A.T. Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honeywell International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for T.A.T. Technologies and Honeywell International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T.A.T. Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Honeywell International 0 6 12 0 2.67

Honeywell International has a consensus price target of $157.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Honeywell International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than T.A.T. Technologies.

Summary

Honeywell International beats T.A.T. Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T.A.T. Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components, such as power plants, landing gears, and other aircraft components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for T.A.T. Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.A.T. Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.