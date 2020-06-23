Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

