Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

