Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.77% of Covetrus worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Covetrus by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Covetrus by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Covetrus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Covetrus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

