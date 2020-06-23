CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Oliver Laird Acquires 20,019 Shares of Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) insider Oliver Laird acquired 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 374 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £74,871.06 ($95,292.17).

CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 312.50 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.04. CPPGroup Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 459.80 ($5.85).

Get CPPGroup alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CPPGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.