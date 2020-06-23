Crake Asset Management LLP Invests $23.03 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,026,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,065,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $200.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average is $169.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

