Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($49.13) to GBX 3,920 ($49.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,760 ($47.86) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,866 ($49.20).

Get Cranswick alerts:

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,741.14 ($47.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,454 ($31.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,020 ($51.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,625.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,513.69.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($47.42), for a total transaction of £27,013.50 ($34,381.44).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.