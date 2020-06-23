Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $72.02 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $698,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,386. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.