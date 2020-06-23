Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph P. Landy Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph P. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $5,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,403,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $4,713,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $25,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

