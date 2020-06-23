Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Cap Hits $14.74 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $7,108.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.02 or 0.05272731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00052852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031623 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012547 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

