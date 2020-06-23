Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.