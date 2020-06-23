Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cummins by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

NYSE CMI opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

