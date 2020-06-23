Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 12,674 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after buying an additional 401,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after buying an additional 707,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 188,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,266,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,022,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,083,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

