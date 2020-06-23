Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Addus Homecare worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti increased their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

