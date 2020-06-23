Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 0.2% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 26.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

