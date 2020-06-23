DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Shares Up 22%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s share price was up 22% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $7.32, approximately 706,758 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

