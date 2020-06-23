Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.41 and last traded at $112.37, approximately 8,663 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 17,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.