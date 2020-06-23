Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,740.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $13,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

NYSE:DFS opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.87. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.