Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff Sells 10,821 Shares

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,297,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $5,058,480.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $169.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth $347,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

