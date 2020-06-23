Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) CAO Anita C. Elliott Sells 11,032 Shares

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DG opened at $192.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,920 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

