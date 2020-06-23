Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Dorman Products worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.