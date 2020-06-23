Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.17 ($4.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 305 ($3.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 360 ($4.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 231.20 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.10. The company has a market cap of $933.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.60 ($4.64).

In related news, insider Andy Koss sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.85), for a total value of £30,297.75 ($38,561.47). Also, insider Andy Skelton bought 50,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £79,793.68 ($101,557.44).

Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

