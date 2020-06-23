Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) Shares Down 0.8%

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.31 ($0.93) and last traded at A$1.31 ($0.93), approximately 30,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.32 ($0.94).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Duxton Water (ASX:D2O)

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

