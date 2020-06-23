dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading 2.7% Higher

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76, 301,015 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,164,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.55 million and a P/E ratio of -20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

About dynaCERT (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.