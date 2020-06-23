Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVAX. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

DVAX stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.14. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 214,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 1,968,652 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

