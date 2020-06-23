Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

