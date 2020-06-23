Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem Sells 26,700 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $83.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $88.33 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,660,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,744 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $5,281,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

