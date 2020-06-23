Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.45.

Shares of EA opened at $129.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $126,730.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,152 shares of company stock worth $25,181,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 450,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,035 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 218.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,400 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 598,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

