Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $151.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $131.86 and last traded at $131.15, with a volume of 420020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.19.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.93. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

