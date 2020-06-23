Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Endava were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Endava by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Endava PLC – has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

