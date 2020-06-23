Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

NYSE:EBF opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $430.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Ennis has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

