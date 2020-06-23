Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 707.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 110,253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,047,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $77,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $97,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,345,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.