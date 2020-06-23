EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $84.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.17.

NYSE EOG opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

