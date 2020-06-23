Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $18.84. Epizyme shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 95,523 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,378,943.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $2,891,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,768,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after buying an additional 470,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after buying an additional 1,383,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.