ETF Managers Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 135.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $200.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.