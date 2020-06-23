ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) Trading Up 1.6%

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.71, approximately 165,187 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 818,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 597,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 273,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 828,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 107,805 shares during the last quarter.

