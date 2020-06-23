Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $109.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

EEFT stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

