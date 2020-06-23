Evertz Technologies (ET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Evertz Technologies to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ET opened at C$13.52 on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.76.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.